Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma St. 73, No. 24 Texas Tech 70

February 15, 2020 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (16-9)

Holyfield 1-1 3-4 5, Edwards 4-10 1-1 12, Moretti 5-9 3-4 15, Ramsey 5-15 1-4 14, Shannon 1-2 0-0 3, McCullar 6-8 3-3 15, Benson 1-3 1-2 4, Clarke 1-3 0-2 2, Tchewa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-20 70.

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-12)

Anei 0-3 0-2 0, McGriff 4-6 1-2 10, Likekele 5-11 4-5 14, Waters 1-7 5-5 7, Laurent 4-9 7-8 16, Ka.Boone 2-4 12-14 16, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Dziagwa 2-3 2-2 8, Ke.Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 31-38 73.

Halftime_Texas Tech 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 10-23 (Ramsey 3-6, Edwards 3-7, Moretti 2-5, Shannon 1-1, Benson 1-3, Clarke 0-1), Oklahoma St. 4-10 (Dziagwa 2-3, McGriff 1-2, Laurent 1-4, Waters 0-1). Fouled Out_Holyfield, Laurent. Rebounds_Texas Tech 19 (McCullar 5), Oklahoma St. 35 (McGriff 9). Assists_Texas Tech 16 (Edwards 5), Oklahoma St. 13 (Likekele 6). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Oklahoma St. 18.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States