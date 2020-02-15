Oklahoma St. 73, No. 24 Texas Tech 70

TEXAS TECH (16-9)

Holyfield 1-1 3-4 5, Edwards 4-10 1-1 12, Moretti 5-9 3-4 15, Ramsey 5-15 1-4 14, Shannon 1-2 0-0 3, McCullar 6-8 3-3 15, Benson 1-3 1-2 4, Clarke 1-3 0-2 2, Tchewa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-20 70.

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-12)

Anei 0-3 0-2 0, McGriff 4-6 1-2 10, Likekele 5-11 4-5 14, Waters 1-7 5-5 7, Laurent 4-9 7-8 16, Ka.Boone 2-4 12-14 16, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Dziagwa 2-3 2-2 8, Ke.Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 31-38 73.

Halftime_Texas Tech 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 10-23 (Ramsey 3-6, Edwards 3-7, Moretti 2-5, Shannon 1-1, Benson 1-3, Clarke 0-1), Oklahoma St. 4-10 (Dziagwa 2-3, McGriff 1-2, Laurent 1-4, Waters 0-1). Fouled Out_Holyfield, Laurent. Rebounds_Texas Tech 19 (McCullar 5), Oklahoma St. 35 (McGriff 9). Assists_Texas Tech 16 (Edwards 5), Oklahoma St. 13 (Likekele 6). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Oklahoma St. 18.

