Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58

TEXAS TECH (16-10)

Brewer 12-26 0-0 25, Gordon 6-14 1-1 15, Adams 1-7 0-0 3, Carr 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Dillard 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 4-5 58

OKLAHOMA ST. (15-12)

Gray 5-20 2-2 13, Mack 11-20 4-4 26, Asberry 1-6 0-0 3, de Sousa 9-14 2-3 23, Fields 2-4 1-1 5, De Lapp 2-6 0-0 4, Gerlich 0-2 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-1 0-1 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-73 9-11 74

Texas Tech 24 10 13 11 — 58 Oklahoma St. 18 12 25 19 — 74

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 6-21 (Brewer 1-3, Gordon 2-6, Adams 1-5, Carr 1-4, Dillard 1-3), Oklahoma St. 5-15 (Gray 1-3, Asberry 1-4, de Sousa 3-5, Fields 0-1, De Lapp 0-1, Gerlich 0-1). Assists_Texas Tech 14 (Johnson 5), Oklahoma St. 20 (Gray 9). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Gordon. Rebounds_Texas Tech 38 (Brewer 4-8), Oklahoma St. 45 (de Sousa 6-13). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 15, Oklahoma St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,821.

