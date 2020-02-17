Oklahoma St. looks for road win vs No. 17 WVU

Oklahoma State (13-12, 3-9) vs. No. 17 West Virginia (18-7, 6-6)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks for its third straight win over No. 17 West Virginia at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia’s last win at home against the Cowboys came on Jan. 9, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Cowboys points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Likekele has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last five games. Likekele has accounted for 20 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Oklahoma State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cowboys are 8-12 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has an assist on 25 of 62 field goals (40.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Oklahoma State has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 19th among Division I teams. The Oklahoma State offense has averaged 67.2 points through 25 games (ranked 261st, nationally).

