Olaniyi scores 21 to lead Stony Brook past UMBC 74-63

February 1, 2020 9:41 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points and Makale Foreman added 18 as Stony Brook defeated UMBC 74-63 in front of a sellout crowd of 4,000 at Island FCU Arena on Saturday night.

Olaniyi was 7-for-15 shooting but made all seven free throws for the Seawolves (15-8, 6-2 America East) while Foreman was 6-for-18 shooting with three 3-pointers. Andrew Garcia added 12 points for Stony Brook.

Dimitrije Spasojevic led the Retrievers (9-14, 2-6) with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and L.J. Owens added 11 points. Brandon Horvath scored six with 13 rebounds.

Stony Brook led 30-25 at halftime and a 7-0 run sparked a second-half surge that pushed the lead to as many as 16. UMBC cut that to nine three times in the last 3:51, but Olaniyi pushed it back to 11 a final time with free throws at 54 seconds.

Stony Brook returns to action Wednesday against UMass Lowell. UMBC hosts Hartford on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

