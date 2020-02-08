Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53

UTEP (13-12)

Vila 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 7-14 2-3 16, Edwards 6-16 0-0 16, Lathon 1-4 0-0 2, Boum 2-7 0-0 4, Odigie 3-6 0-0 7, Stroud 1-6 3-4 6, Verhoeven 0-0 0-0 0, Tarke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 5-7 53.

OLD DOMINION (10-15)

Carver 5-6 1-2 11, Reece 4-12 1-2 10, Curry 5-12 6-7 18, Green 5-11 1-2 13, Oliver 2-11 0-0 5, Ezikpe 5-10 5-5 15, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 14-18 72.

Halftime_Old Dominion 34-25. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 6-22 (Edwards 4-8, Odigie 1-1, Stroud 1-6, Lathon 0-1, Williams 0-2, Boum 0-4), Old Dominion 6-21 (Green 2-4, Curry 2-5, Reece 1-4, Oliver 1-8). Rebounds_UTEP 32 (Lathon 11), Old Dominion 38 (Carver 14). Assists_UTEP 14 (Lathon, Boum 4), Old Dominion 14 (Curry 8). Total Fouls_UTEP 17, Old Dominion 13. A_6,820 (8,472).

