Old Dominion 73, Rice 70

OLD DOMINION (11-15)

Carver 3-4 0-1 6, Reece 8-11 3-4 19, Curry 8-19 8-11 25, Green 1-8 0-0 3, Oliver 4-14 3-6 14, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0, Ezikpe 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 26-61 16-24 73.

RICE (12-14)

Adams 7-15 4-4 22, Mullins 0-5 1-2 1, Murphy 3-13 2-2 10, Parrish 4-5 2-3 10, Peterson 2-6 1-1 5, Olivari 3-7 2-3 10, Martin 3-8 5-6 11, Moore 0-2 1-2 1, McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 18-23 70.

Halftime_Rice 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 5-26 (Oliver 3-13, Curry 1-5, Green 1-5, Hunter 0-3), Rice 8-37 (Adams 4-12, Olivari 2-5, Murphy 2-10, Moore 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Martin 0-3, Peterson 0-3). Fouled Out_Green, Ezikpe. Rebounds_Old Dominion 40 (Carver 14), Rice 35 (Peterson 9). Assists_Old Dominion 17 (Curry, Green 5), Rice 9 (Martin 4). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 20, Rice 17. A_1,387 (5,750).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.