Oleksiak breaks 3rd-period tie, leads Stars past Coyotes 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Oleksiak stepped up into the top of the slot, took a pass from Alexander Radulov and sent a low snap shot past goalie Antti Raanta with 8:22 remaining.

Dallas is 5-0-1 in its last six games to pull even with Central Division leader St. Louis.

Ben Bishop made 21 of his season-high 39 saves in the first period.

Advertisement

Corey Perry and Radek Faksa scored power-play goals for Dallas.

Taylor Hall had a power-play goal for Arizona, Christian Fischer also scored in the second period and Raanta stopped 30 shots.

Perry had a goal and an assist and Denis Gurianov had two assists for the Stars.

Jordan Oesterle assisted on both Arizona goals.

RANGERS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists as the Rangers scored five times in the third period and beat Chicago.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, and Filip Chytil, Ryan Strome, and Artemi Panarin scored as New York rebounded from a 3-1 loss to Boston on Sunday to win for the fifth time in six games.

Dominik Kubalik scored twice, giving him 25 goals to lead NHL rookies. Drake Caggiula also connected for Chicago, which has just one win in its last eight games (1-5-2).

Duncan Keith set up Kubalik’s first goal for his 500th career assist.

Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Robin Lehner blocked 35 shots for the fading Blackhawks.

BRUINS 2, OILERS 1, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime to give Boston a victory over Edmonton.

Pastrnak was set up for the goal on a pass from David Krejci. He tucked the puck between Oilers goalie Mike Smith’s legs for his 43rd of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored his 27th goal for the Bruins, who have won four straight and are 10-1-0 in their last 11 games.

Sam Gagner had a goal for the short-handed Oilers, who are expected to be without Connor McDavid for much of the month because of a leg injury.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.