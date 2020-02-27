Listen Live Sports

Oral Roberts 113, W. Illinois 70

February 27, 2020 10:39 pm
 
W. ILLINOIS (5-20)

Pyle 8-16 0-0 21, Arrington 1-2 0-0 2, Duff 2-7 2-2 7, Webster 7-15 0-0 17, Young 3-10 1-2 8, A.Jones 2-8 1-1 5, Claar 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, King 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-67 6-7 70.

ORAL ROBERTS (15-13)

Nzekwesi 5-7 3-4 13, Obanor 10-11 1-2 24, Abmas 4-10 0-1 12, Burns 7-12 0-0 15, Fuqua 7-10 1-1 18, Lacis 5-9 2-2 16, Kearns 2-4 0-0 6, Saunders 3-6 0-0 6, D.Jones 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 44-70 8-12 113.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 63-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 12-33 (Pyle 5-9, Webster 3-6, Allen 1-2, King 1-3, Duff 1-4, Young 1-6, A.Jones 0-3), Oral Roberts 17-27 (Lacis 4-5, Abmas 4-7, Obanor 3-3, Fuqua 3-5, Kearns 2-3, Burns 1-2, Saunders 0-2). Rebounds_W. Illinois 26 (Pyle 7), Oral Roberts 38 (Nzekwesi 13). Assists_W. Illinois 8 (Duff, Webster 2), Oral Roberts 26 (Burns 10). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 14, Oral Roberts 12. A_3,463 (11,300).

