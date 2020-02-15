Oral Roberts 94, South Dakota 80

SOUTH DAKOTA (19-9)

Hagedorn 5-10 1-4 12, Kelley 3-6 0-0 8, Peterson 4-6 3-5 11, Simpson 2-8 4-4 9, Umude 6-13 14-20 26, Chisom 1-4 0-0 2, Armstrong 3-5 0-0 7, Goodrick 2-2 0-1 4, Kamateros 0-0 1-2 1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 23-36 80.

ORAL ROBERTS (14-12)

Nzekwesi 8-14 7-11 23, Obanor 5-13 0-0 11, Abmas 7-12 0-0 17, Burns 7-14 5-6 21, Fuqua 4-11 6-7 17, Kearns 2-6 0-0 5, Lacis 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 18-24 94.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 50-33. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-18 (Kelley 2-2, Armstrong 1-2, Hagedorn 1-5, Simpson 1-5, Chisom 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Umude 0-1), Oral Roberts 10-22 (Abmas 3-5, Fuqua 3-5, Burns 2-3, Kearns 1-4, Obanor 1-4, Lacis 0-1). Fouled Out_Peterson. Rebounds_South Dakota 34 (Hagedorn 7), Oral Roberts 34 (Nzekwesi 12). Assists_South Dakota 10 (Peterson 5), Oral Roberts 16 (Fuqua 5). Total Fouls_South Dakota 24, Oral Roberts 23. A_3,512 (11,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.