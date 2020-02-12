Listen Live Sports

Oral Roberts outlasts Omaha 81-78 in OT

February 12, 2020 10:25 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and Oral Roberts beat Omaha 81-78 in overtime Wednesday night.

Deondre Burns made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left in the extra session for the 81-78 lead. JT Gibson missed a 3-point tying attempt with eight seconds left and the Golden Eagles held on. Oral Roberts (13-12, 6-6 Summit League) never trailed in overtime.

Burns tied it at 69 with 28 seconds left in regulation. Each team turned it over on their final possession before overtime. Burns scored 18 and Emmanuel Nzekwesi 13. Oral Roberts ended a two-game losing streak.

Matt Pile scored 16 with nine rebounds for Omaha (12-14, 5-6). Robinson scored 14 points and distributed eight assists, Marlon Ruffin scored 14 points with eight rebounds, Gibson scored 12 and Wanjang Tut 11 with eight rebounds. Zach Thornhill grabbed nine rebounds and the Mavericks collected 45 total rebounds to 36 for Oral Roberts.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

