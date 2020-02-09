Oregon St. 63, No. 14 Oregon 53

OREGON (18-6)

Juiston 2-6 0-0 5, Lawson 3-5 1-2 7, Duarte 5-10 0-0 11, Pritchard 7-21 1-2 16, Richardson 2-4 0-0 5, Mathis 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 2-4 53.

OREGON ST. (14-9)

Hollins 1-2 0-0 3, Kelley 7-9 0-0 14, Tinkle 4-13 5-6 13, Reichle 4-9 0-0 11, Thompson 5-12 4-4 15, Lucas 0-2 3-3 3, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-13 63.

Halftime_Oregon 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 7-23 (Mathis 2-6, Juiston 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Pritchard 1-8), Oregon St. 5-18 (Reichle 3-5, Hollins 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-4). Rebounds_Oregon 28 (Juiston 10), Oregon St. 30 (Kelley 7). Assists_Oregon 15 (Pritchard 9), Oregon St. 17 (Tinkle 5). Total Fouls_Oregon 17, Oregon St. 7. A_9,301 (9,604).

