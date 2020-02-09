Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oregon St. 63, No. 14 Oregon 53

February 9, 2020 12:34 am
 
< a min read
      

OREGON (18-6)

Juiston 2-6 0-0 5, Lawson 3-5 1-2 7, Duarte 5-10 0-0 11, Pritchard 7-21 1-2 16, Richardson 2-4 0-0 5, Mathis 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 2-4 53.

OREGON ST. (14-9)

Hollins 1-2 0-0 3, Kelley 7-9 0-0 14, Tinkle 4-13 5-6 13, Reichle 4-9 0-0 11, Thompson 5-12 4-4 15, Lucas 0-2 3-3 3, Miller-Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-13 63.

Halftime_Oregon 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 7-23 (Mathis 2-6, Juiston 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Pritchard 1-8), Oregon St. 5-18 (Reichle 3-5, Hollins 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-4). Rebounds_Oregon 28 (Juiston 10), Oregon St. 30 (Kelley 7). Assists_Oregon 15 (Pritchard 9), Oregon St. 17 (Tinkle 5). Total Fouls_Oregon 17, Oregon St. 7. A_9,301 (9,604).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin