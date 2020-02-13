Listen Live Sports

Oregon St. 70, Utah 51

February 13, 2020 11:00 pm
 
UTAH (14-10)

Allen 3-8 0-1 6, Battin 1-8 2-5 5, Carlson 5-9 2-3 13, Brenchley 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Gach 3-7 2-2 8, Jantunen 2-4 0-2 4, Plummer 2-5 0-1 5, Thioune 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-51 8-16 51.

OREGON ST. (15-9)

Hollins 1-5 2-2 5, Kelley 7-10 2-2 16, Tinkle 4-11 2-3 11, Reichle 4-6 0-0 10, Thompson 4-11 2-2 13, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 1-3 5-5 8, Miller-Moore 1-1 1-1 3, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-15 70.

Halftime_Oregon St. 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Utah 5-19 (Carlson 1-2, Brenchley 1-3, Battin 1-4, Jones 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Gach 0-2), Oregon St. 8-21 (Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Hollins 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Tinkle 1-3, Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Utah 31 (Allen, Carlson 8), Oregon St. 32 (Kelley 9). Assists_Utah 13 (Allen, Jones 4), Oregon St. 19 (Thompson 11). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Oregon St. 18. A_4,118 (9,604).

