Oregon St freshman Kennedy Brown tears ACL in left knee

February 10, 2020 11:59 pm
 
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State freshman Kennedy Brown will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in her left knee in a win over Arizona State on Friday night.

She started every game of the season prior to her injury, averaging 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per contest. Brown is second in the Pac-12 in blocks. She grabbed 50 rebounds over the five games prior to her injury, and sits fourth on Oregon State’s freshman blocks list with 33.

Brown’s injury comes three months after Oregon State lost junior forward Taya Corosdale for the season due to a hamstring injury.

The 11th-ranked Beavers will hit the road next week to play Southern California and UCLA.

The Associated Press

