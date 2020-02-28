Orioles 11, Pirates 4

|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|13
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Smt Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rynolds lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.McCoy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bnnon pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|J.Elmre 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Tlson pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Davis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rtschmn ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Oliva cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlkrson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Osuna dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Pabst ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|4
|2
|3
|4
|
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Cnelo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lo.Hill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Klley pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|222
|013
|100
|—
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
E_Cruz (1), Tucker (1). LOB_Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Mountcastle (3), Sisco (1), Martin (1), Polanco (1), Evans (1). 3B_Herrera (1), Martin (1). HR_Murphy (2). SB_Martin (2), Velazquez 3 (3), Frazier (1).
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bailey W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hess
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Gonzalez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Scott H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kremer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams L, 0-2
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Mears
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brault
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Cederlind
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kuhl
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Reyes
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brubaker
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Turley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Tate (Evans), Turley (Canelo).
WP_Tate, Williams, Cederlind, Feliz, Brubaker.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Tom Hallion Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Roberto Orti.
T_3:41. A_4,200
