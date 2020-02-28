Listen Live Sports

Orioles 11, Pirates 4

February 28, 2020 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
Orioles Pirates
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 13 10 Totals 33 4 6 4
Smt Jr. lf 4 0 0 1 J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0
Wlliams lf 2 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 2 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 2 Rynolds lf 1 0 1 0
M.McCoy 2b 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Bnnon pr 1 2 0 0 J.Elmre 2b 2 0 0 0
Mntcstl 1b 4 0 2 1 Jo.Bell 1b 1 0 0 0
Herrera 1b 2 0 1 1 C.Tlson pr 2 0 1 0
C.Sisco c 2 1 1 0 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0
T.Davis c 1 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 1 0 1 0
Yu.Diaz dh 2 0 0 0 C.Moran 3b 3 0 0 0
Rtschmn ph 2 1 0 0 J.Oliva cf 2 0 0 0
Wlkrson rf 3 0 0 0 J.Osuna dh 2 1 1 0
McKenna pr 1 1 0 0 A.Pabst ph 2 0 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 4 2 3 4 C.Tcker ss 2 1 0 0
M.Cnelo ss 0 0 0 0 Lo.Hill lf 1 0 0 0
Vlzquez cf 3 2 2 1 J.Mrphy c 2 1 1 4
Mullins cf 1 0 0 0 C.Klley pr 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 222 013 100 11
Pittsburgh 000 400 000 4

E_Cruz (1), Tucker (1). LOB_Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Mountcastle (3), Sisco (1), Martin (1), Polanco (1), Evans (1). 3B_Herrera (1), Martin (1). HR_Murphy (2). SB_Martin (2), Velazquez 3 (3), Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Orioles
Bailey W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 0
Hess 1 1-3 2 3 3 3 1
Gonzalez 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Scott H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kremer 2 1 0 0 2 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pirates
Williams L, 0-2 1 4 4 4 2 2
Mears 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brault 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 3
Cederlind 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kuhl 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Reyes 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Brubaker 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Turley 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Tate (Evans), Turley (Canelo).

WP_Tate, Williams, Cederlind, Feliz, Brubaker.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Tom Hallion Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Roberto Orti.

T_3:41. A_4,200

