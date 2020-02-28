Orioles 11, Pirates 4

Orioles Pirates ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 11 13 10 Totals 33 4 6 4 Smt Jr. lf 4 0 0 1 J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 2 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 2 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 2 Rynolds lf 1 0 1 0 M.McCoy 2b 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Bnnon pr 1 2 0 0 J.Elmre 2b 2 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 4 0 2 1 Jo.Bell 1b 1 0 0 0 Herrera 1b 2 0 1 1 C.Tlson pr 2 0 1 0 C.Sisco c 2 1 1 0 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0 T.Davis c 1 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 1 0 1 0 Yu.Diaz dh 2 0 0 0 C.Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 Rtschmn ph 2 1 0 0 J.Oliva cf 2 0 0 0 Wlkrson rf 3 0 0 0 J.Osuna dh 2 1 1 0 McKenna pr 1 1 0 0 A.Pabst ph 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 4 2 3 4 C.Tcker ss 2 1 0 0 M.Cnelo ss 0 0 0 0 Lo.Hill lf 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez cf 3 2 2 1 J.Mrphy c 2 1 1 4 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0 C.Klley pr 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 222 013 100 — 11 Pittsburgh 000 400 000 — 4

E_Cruz (1), Tucker (1). LOB_Baltimore 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Mountcastle (3), Sisco (1), Martin (1), Polanco (1), Evans (1). 3B_Herrera (1), Martin (1). HR_Murphy (2). SB_Martin (2), Velazquez 3 (3), Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Orioles Bailey W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 0 Hess 1 1-3 2 3 3 3 1 Gonzalez 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Scott H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kremer 2 1 0 0 2 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pirates Williams L, 0-2 1 4 4 4 2 2 Mears 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brault 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 3 Cederlind 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kuhl 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Reyes 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Brubaker 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Turley 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Tate (Evans), Turley (Canelo).

WP_Tate, Williams, Cederlind, Feliz, Brubaker.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Tom Hallion Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Roberto Orti.

T_3:41. A_4,200

