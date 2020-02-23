Orioles 11, Red Sox 5

Red Sox Orioles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 38 11 15 9 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Arauz ss 2 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 1 1 1 J.Duran cf 3 1 2 0 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 R.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 McKenna rf 3 1 1 0 Plwecki c 2 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 1 1 1 0 Co.Wong c 2 0 0 0 Herrera pr 1 1 0 0 T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 1 1 0 Strgeon rf 1 1 1 0 R.Urias 2b 2 1 0 0 J.Downs ss 3 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 3 0 2 1 Ftzgrld 2b 0 1 0 0 Wlliams pr 1 1 1 1 M.Wlson lf 2 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 1 1 1 0 Matheny cf 2 0 0 0 M.McCoy pr 3 1 1 0 Cstillo rf 2 0 1 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 1 1 N.Lnghi lf 2 0 0 1 R.Bnnon pr 2 1 1 2 Androli dh 2 0 1 0 Wlkrson cf 2 0 1 1 K.Crcio ph 0 1 0 0 Nchting pr 1 1 0 0 D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0 Mullins dh 3 0 1 2 Ockimey 1b 2 1 1 2 Rtschmn ph 2 0 0 0

Boston 000 100 004 — 5 Baltimore 012 022 40x — 11

E_Jones (1). 2B_Sturgeon (1), Andreoli (1), Bannon (1), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Duran (1). HR_Ockimey (1), Holaday (1). SB_Mullins (1). SF_Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Red Sox Mazza L, 0-0 2 3 1 1 2 1 Hall 1 3 2 2 2 1 De Jesus 1 1 0 0 0 1 Poyner 1 3 2 2 1 0 Aybar 1 2 2 2 2 1 Diaz 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 Lau 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wade 1 0 0 0 0 0

Orioles LeBlanc W, 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Armstrong H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bailey H, 0 2 3 1 1 0 2 Rucker 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bleier 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hanhold 1 0 0 0 0 1 Phillips 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 Jimenez 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Lau, Rucker, Phillips.

PB_Wong.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Jeremy Riggs Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Derek Thoma.

T_3:09. A_7,327

