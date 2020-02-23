Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 11, Red Sox 5

February 23, 2020 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
Red Sox Orioles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 38 11 15 9
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Arauz ss 2 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 1 1 1
J.Duran cf 3 1 2 0 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0
R.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 McKenna rf 3 1 1 0
Plwecki c 2 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 1 1 1 0
Co.Wong c 2 0 0 0 Herrera pr 1 1 0 0
T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 1 1 0
Strgeon rf 1 1 1 0 R.Urias 2b 2 1 0 0
J.Downs ss 3 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 3 0 2 1
Ftzgrld 2b 0 1 0 0 Wlliams pr 1 1 1 1
M.Wlson lf 2 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 1 1 1 0
Matheny cf 2 0 0 0 M.McCoy pr 3 1 1 0
Cstillo rf 2 0 1 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 1 1
N.Lnghi lf 2 0 0 1 R.Bnnon pr 2 1 1 2
Androli dh 2 0 1 0 Wlkrson cf 2 0 1 1
K.Crcio ph 0 1 0 0 Nchting pr 1 1 0 0
D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0 Mullins dh 3 0 1 2
Ockimey 1b 2 1 1 2 Rtschmn ph 2 0 0 0
Boston 000 100 004 5
Baltimore 012 022 40x 11

E_Jones (1). 2B_Sturgeon (1), Andreoli (1), Bannon (1), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Duran (1). HR_Ockimey (1), Holaday (1). SB_Mullins (1). SF_Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Red Sox
Mazza L, 0-0 2 3 1 1 2 1
Hall 1 3 2 2 2 1
De Jesus 1 1 0 0 0 1
Poyner 1 3 2 2 1 0
Aybar 1 2 2 2 2 1
Diaz 2-3 3 4 3 1 2
Lau 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wade 1 0 0 0 0 0
Orioles
LeBlanc W, 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Armstrong H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bailey H, 0 2 3 1 1 0 2
Rucker 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bleier 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hanhold 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phillips 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Jimenez 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Lau, Rucker, Phillips.

PB_Wong.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Jeremy Riggs Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Derek Thoma.

T_3:09. A_7,327

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms