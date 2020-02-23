Orioles 11, Red Sox 5

|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|9
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Davis 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Co.Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Jseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Strgeon rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Urias 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smt Jr. lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ftzgrld 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Wlson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Matheny cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.McCoy pr
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Lnghi lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Bnnon pr
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Androli dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlkrson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Crcio ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nchting pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ockimey 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rtschmn ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|004
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|012
|022
|40x
|—
|11
E_Jones (1). 2B_Sturgeon (1), Andreoli (1), Bannon (1), Wilkerson (1). 3B_Duran (1). HR_Ockimey (1), Holaday (1). SB_Mullins (1). SF_Ruiz (1).
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mazza L, 0-0
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hall
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|De Jesus
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poyner
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Aybar
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Diaz
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Lau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wade
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeBlanc W, 0-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bailey H, 0
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rucker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hanhold
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Jimenez
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Lau, Rucker, Phillips.
PB_Wong.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Jeremy Riggs Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Derek Thoma.
T_3:09. A_7,327
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.