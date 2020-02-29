Listen Live Sports

Orioles 12, Marlins 6

February 29, 2020 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Marlins Orioles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 38 12 14 11
J.Dvers ss 3 2 2 1 Au.Hays cf 3 2 0 1
Alvarez ss 2 0 0 0 Wlkrson 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Berti 3b 3 0 1 1 Mancini rf 3 1 2 1
G.Katoh 3b 1 0 0 0 Mullins lf 2 0 0 0
Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 2 2 0
C.Lopes 2b 2 1 2 1 R.Bnnon pr 1 0 0 0
G.Coper 1b 2 0 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 2
Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 Nchting lf 1 0 0 0
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 3
Vi.Mesa cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon 1b 2 1 1 0
Ramirez lf 3 1 1 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0
J.Blday lf 1 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 2 1 1 1
Hrrison rf 2 1 1 0 Sverino c 3 1 2 1
Encrncn rf 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 1 2 1
Sanchez dh 3 1 2 1 Yu.Diaz lf 2 1 0 0
B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Jarrett rf 1 0 0 0
Wallach c 2 0 0 1 Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0
S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0 R.Urias 2b 2 0 1 1
Miami 100 031 001 6
Baltimore 152 102 01x 12

E_Berti (1), Urias (1). LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Devers 2 (2), Lopes (2), Santander (2), Wynns (1). HR_Lopes (1), Davis (3), Urena (1), Severino (1). SB_Diaz (1). SF_Wallach (5), Nunez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Marlins
Alcantara L, 0-1 1 2-3 5 5 5 4 0
Tarpley 1 1-3 3 3 2 1 2
Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rogers 2 3 2 2 1 1
Sharp 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neidert 1 2 1 1 0 2
Orioles
Akin W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1
Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kline 1 0 0 0 1 0
Zastryzny 2 6 4 4 1 2
Cervenka 1 1 0 0 1 1
Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Alcantara, Tarpley.

PB_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Will Little Second, Ryan Wills Third, Jose Nava.

T_3:00. A_5,734

