Orioles 12, Marlins 6

Marlins Orioles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 38 12 14 11 J.Dvers ss 3 2 2 1 Au.Hays cf 3 2 0 1 Alvarez ss 2 0 0 0 Wlkrson 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Berti 3b 3 0 1 1 Mancini rf 3 1 2 1 G.Katoh 3b 1 0 0 0 Mullins lf 2 0 0 0 Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 2 2 0 C.Lopes 2b 2 1 2 1 R.Bnnon pr 1 0 0 0 G.Coper 1b 2 0 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 2 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 Nchting lf 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 3 Vi.Mesa cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon 1b 2 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 3 1 1 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0 J.Blday lf 1 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 2 1 1 1 Hrrison rf 2 1 1 0 Sverino c 3 1 2 1 Encrncn rf 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 1 2 1 Sanchez dh 3 1 2 1 Yu.Diaz lf 2 1 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Jarrett rf 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 2 0 0 1 Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0 S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0 R.Urias 2b 2 0 1 1

Miami 100 031 001 — 6 Baltimore 152 102 01x — 12

E_Berti (1), Urias (1). LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Devers 2 (2), Lopes (2), Santander (2), Wynns (1). HR_Lopes (1), Davis (3), Urena (1), Severino (1). SB_Diaz (1). SF_Wallach (5), Nunez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Marlins Alcantara L, 0-1 1 2-3 5 5 5 4 0 Tarpley 1 1-3 3 3 2 1 2 Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 1 Rogers 2 3 2 2 1 1 Sharp 1 0 0 0 0 2 Neidert 1 2 1 1 0 2

Orioles Akin W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 1 Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kline 1 0 0 0 1 0 Zastryzny 2 6 4 4 1 2 Cervenka 1 1 0 0 1 1 Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Alcantara, Tarpley.

PB_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Will Little Second, Ryan Wills Third, Jose Nava.

T_3:00. A_5,734

