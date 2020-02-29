Orioles 12, Marlins 6

|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|12
|14
|11
|
|J.Dvers ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
|Alvarez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlkrson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Berti 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|G.Katoh 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|R.Bnnon pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nchting lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Vi.Mesa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Blday lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hrrison rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Encrncn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sanchez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Yu.Diaz lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jarrett rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Valaika 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Chvez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Miami
|100
|031
|001
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|152
|102
|01x
|—
|12
E_Berti (1), Urias (1). LOB_Miami 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Devers 2 (2), Lopes (2), Santander (2), Wynns (1). HR_Lopes (1), Davis (3), Urena (1), Severino (1). SB_Diaz (1). SF_Wallach (5), Nunez (1).
|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|Tarpley
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rogers
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sharp
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neidert
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Carroll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kline
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Zastryzny
|2
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Cervenka
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diplan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Alcantara, Tarpley.
PB_Severino.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Will Little Second, Ryan Wills Third, Jose Nava.
T_3:00. A_5,734
