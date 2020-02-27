Orioles 13, Pirates 0

Pirates Orioles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 41 13 19 13 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 1 2 2 J.Oliva cf 2 0 0 0 Mullins pr 2 1 1 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 2 0 2 2 J.Elmre 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Urena pr 2 1 1 0 K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Mancini rf 3 0 1 1 C.Tlson lf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 1 0 0 0 C.Moran dh 3 0 2 0 R.Nunez 3b 2 1 0 0 C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon 3b 2 0 1 0 Stllngs c 2 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 2 2 1 J.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 3 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 2 0 1 0 On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 3 3 3 3 S.Brito rf 3 0 0 0 McKenna lf 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 2 2 2 P.Evans 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Urias 2b 2 1 1 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 Crvenka c 1 1 1 2

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 Baltimore 003 620 20x — 13

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Moran (0), Stallings (1), Hays 2 (0), Santander (0), Mountcastle 2 (0), Holaday (0). HR_Davis (1), Mountcastle (0), Valaika (1), Cervenka (0). SF_Santander (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pirates Noesi 2 1 0 0 0 2 Kela L, 0-0 1 3 3 3 0 1 Hartlieb 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 Vasquez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Stratton 1 3 2 2 0 2 Rios 1 0 0 0 1 2 Ponce 1 4 2 2 0 1 Escobar 1 2 0 0 0 0

Orioles Milone 2 1 0 0 0 3 Givens W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rucker H, 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 Lakins 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1 Blach 2 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Kela.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs First, Laz Diaz Second, Will Little Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:42. A_4,264

