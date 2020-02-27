Orioles 13, Pirates 0

|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|41
|13
|19
|13
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Oliva cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|J.Elmre 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Tlson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Moran dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|R.Nunez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Klley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|J.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|3
|3
|3
|3
|
|S.Brito rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Urias 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crvenka c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Baltimore
|003
|620
|20x
|—
|13
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Moran (0), Stallings (1), Hays 2 (0), Santander (0), Mountcastle 2 (0), Holaday (0). HR_Davis (1), Mountcastle (0), Valaika (1), Cervenka (0). SF_Santander (0).
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noesi
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela L, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Hartlieb
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Vasquez
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stratton
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ponce
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Escobar
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Givens W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rucker H, 0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lakins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blach
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Kela.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs First, Laz Diaz Second, Will Little Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:42. A_4,264
