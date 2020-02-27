Listen Live Sports

Orioles 13, Pirates 0

February 27, 2020 3:58 pm
 
Pirates Orioles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 41 13 19 13
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 1 2 2
J.Oliva cf 2 0 0 0 Mullins pr 2 1 1 0
K.Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 2 0 2 2
J.Elmre 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Urena pr 2 1 1 0
K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Mancini rf 3 0 1 1
C.Tlson lf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 1 0 0 0
C.Moran dh 3 0 2 0 R.Nunez 3b 2 1 0 0
C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon 3b 2 0 1 0
Stllngs c 2 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 2 2 1
J.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
K.Krmer 2b 3 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 0 0
W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 2 0 1 0
On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 3 3 3 3
S.Brito rf 3 0 0 0 McKenna lf 2 0 0 0
J.Mrtin lf 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 2 2 2
P.Evans 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Urias 2b 2 1 1 0
Holaday c 3 0 1 0
Crvenka c 1 1 1 2
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Baltimore 003 620 20x 13

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Moran (0), Stallings (1), Hays 2 (0), Santander (0), Mountcastle 2 (0), Holaday (0). HR_Davis (1), Mountcastle (0), Valaika (1), Cervenka (0). SF_Santander (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pirates
Noesi 2 1 0 0 0 2
Kela L, 0-0 1 3 3 3 0 1
Hartlieb 2-3 4 5 5 1 0
Vasquez 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Stratton 1 3 2 2 0 2
Rios 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ponce 1 4 2 2 0 1
Escobar 1 2 0 0 0 0
Orioles
Milone 2 1 0 0 0 3
Givens W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rucker H, 0 2 2 0 0 1 0
Lakins 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1
Blach 2 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Kela.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs First, Laz Diaz Second, Will Little Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:42. A_4,264

