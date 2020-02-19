Listen Live Sports

Orioles claim INF Andrew Velazquez off waivers from Cleveland

February 19, 2020 2:21 pm
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed infielder Andrew Velazquez on waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Velazquez, a 25-year-old from the Bronx, has hit .152 in 28 games with Tampa Bay and Cleveland and joins a crowded competion for an infield spot with Baltimore. Last season, he hit .058 (2 for 23) in 15 games with the Rays and Indians.

He’s played six positions in the major leagues.

To make room for Velazquez on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Richard Urena, who had been claimed on waivers from Toronto on January 10, for assignment.

Baltimore has 68 players on its spring training roster.

NOTE: 1B Chris Davis was sent home on Wednesday due to illness.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

