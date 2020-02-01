Listen Live Sports

Osaghae scores 22, late block lifts FIU past W. Kentucky

February 1, 2020 2:46 pm
 
1 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Osasumwen Osaghae tied his career high with 22 points and blocked a shot with less than four seconds remaining as Florida International upended Western Kentucky 81-76 on Saturday.

Osaghae made 10 of 13 shots and added seven rebounds. Devon Andrews added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (15-8, 6-4 Conference USA). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Antonio Daye, Jr. added eight points and nine assists.

Jared Savage tied a season high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (14-8, 7-3). Taveion Hollingsworth added 15 points. Josh Anderson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Western Kentucky had a five-game win streak broken on Thursday and Saturday fell to FIU for just the ninth time in 43 games. The Hilltoppers rallied from 13 points down and came within 78-76 when Hollingsworth grabbed a defensive rebound and raced full court to score on the fast break with 43 seconds remaining.

Daye answered with a bucket in the paint for FIU with 13 seconds left and the Panthers survived three WKU tries in the last six seconds — one swatted by Osaghae, the national leader in blocked shots.

Florida International takes on Florida Atlantic at home on Wednesday. Western Kentucky matches up against Louisiana Tech at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

