Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, Devils beat Capitals 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin became the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington’ Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Ovechkin scored on a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season and came on his second shot on goal of the game.

Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation.

Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).

Damon Severson scored the winning goal for last-place New Jersey with 1:59 left off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Gusev. Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots.

Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals. Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves as Washington lost its fourth straight.

HURRICANES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina’s two injured netminders in the Hurricanes’ victory over Toronto.

Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, was forced into action midway through the second period after Carolina’s James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured. The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when the 42-year-old Ayres took over.

Warren Foegele scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Wallmark, Nino Niederreiter and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina.

Alexander Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which beat the Hurricanes 8-6 at home on Dec. 23. Kasperi Kapanen and Tyson Barrie each had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 41 saves.

COYOTES 7, LIGHTNING 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller and Conor Garland each had two goals and an assist, leading Arizona past Tampa Bay.

Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg and Brad Richardson scored and Taylor Hall had two assists. Antti Raanta made 27 saves.

Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point scored and Cameron Gaunce had two assists for the Lightning, who lost their second straight after their franchise-record 11-game winning streak came to an end. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots.

FLYERS 4, JETS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored two goals as Philadelphia extended its winning streak to three games with a win over Winnipeg.

Sean Couturier and Tyler Pitlick also scored and Justin Braun had three assists for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 21-5-4 at home.

Josh Morrissey and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. The Jets had won three in a row while outscoring opponents 14-6 during their season-best winning streak.

RANGERS 3, SHARKS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves and the Rangers won their third straight game.

Mika Zibanejad also scored and Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to eight games with two assists as the Rangers won for the seventh time in eight games.

Shesterkin made 40-plus saves for the fourth time in his 10th career start and extended his winning streak to seven games. The Russian rookie is 9-1 this season.

Joe Thornton scored twice, and Aaron Dell made 30 saves as the Sharks lost their third straight.

SABRES 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice as Buffalo dealt Pittsburgh its second blowout in three days.

Zemgus Girgensons, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres. Connor Hutton turned away 41 shots as Buffalo earned its second regulation victory in its last 20 meetings with Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin picked up his 19th and 20th goals for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 21 saves.

CANADIENS 3, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Max Domi had a pair of goals to help Montreal beat Ottawa.

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, while Paul Byron also scored.

Already playing without Tyler Ennis and Vladislav Namestnikov, both healthy scratches, the Senators then lost Thomas Chabot midway through the first and struggled to create anything offensively.

Craig Anderson made 32 saves in defeat.

PREDATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of the shootout, and Nashville beat Columbus.

Colton Sissons, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for Nashville.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Forsberg scored to open the shootout. Gustav Nyquist scored in the fourth round for Columbus only to see Ryan Ellis score to keep the shootout going until Grimaldi finally ended it putting a backhander top shelf over Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Goalie Juuse Saros made 40 saves, not counting six in the shootout, for the win.

Boone Jenner, Eric Robinson and Emil Bemstrom scored in the second period for Columbus.

