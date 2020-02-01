Listen Live Sports

Ozier leads Sacred Heart past St. Francis Brooklyn 83-76

February 1, 2020 6:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Koreem Ozier had 18 points and Aaron Clarke 17 as Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis Brooklyn 83-76 on Saturday.

E.J. Anosike scored 16 as did Kinnon LaRose for the Pioneers. LaRose had 10 boards and Anosike eight.

Sacred Heart made 27 of 34 free throws and 8 of 23 from the arc.

Deniz Celen had 17 points for the Terriers (10-12, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 14 points. Milija Cosic had 13 points.

Sacred Heart (14-9, 7-3) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Thursday when the team hosts St. Francis (Pa.).

St. Francis Brooklyn takes on Bryant on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

