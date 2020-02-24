Listen Live Sports

Pacers lose Jeremy Lamb with season-ending knee injury

February 24, 2020 4:15 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season with a left knee injury.

Lamb was injured in the second quarter of the Pacers’ 46-point loss Sunday at Toronto. Team officials announced Monday that he had a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral fracture in the bone.

He will undergo surgery but no date has been determined.

Lamb started 42 games this season and was averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He joined the team as a free agent last summer and had been the staring guard until two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned from his knee injury in late January and reclaimed the job earlier this month.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

