Pacific 60, Loyola Marymount 53

February 27, 2020 11:56 pm
 
PACIFIC (22-9)

Tripp 4-9 2-3 10, Hampshire 0-0 0-2 0, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Vereen 2-4 0-0 4, McCray 7-11 3-4 17, Price-Noel 2-4 3-4 9, Bailey 2-7 0-0 4, Crockrell 1-4 0-0 2, Finstuen 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 25-53 8-13 60.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (10-19)

Leaupepe 2-12 6-6 11, Scott 3-9 2-4 8, Jawara 5-9 0-1 12, Johansson 3-4 2-3 11, Bell 1-6 3-4 5, Dortch 1-1 0-0 3, Alipiev 1-4 0-0 3, dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 13-18 53.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 2-12 (Price-Noel 2-3, Finstuen 0-1, Moore 0-1, Tripp 0-1, Vereen 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Bailey 0-3), Loyola Marymount 8-25 (Johansson 3-4, Jawara 2-6, Dortch 1-1, Alipiev 1-3, Leaupepe 1-6, Bell 0-2, Scott 0-3). Rebounds_Pacific 30 (McCray 9), Loyola Marymount 28 (Scott 9). Assists_Pacific 12 (Crockrell 4), Loyola Marymount 9 (Bell 3). Total Fouls_Pacific 19, Loyola Marymount 10.

