Pacific 75, Portland 55

PORTLAND (9-18)

Diabate 4-7 1-1 9, Adams 3-9 0-0 6, Fahrensohn 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 6-16 5-5 20, White 4-7 4-6 12, Tryon 1-3 0-1 2, Harewood 0-0 0-2 0, Akwuba 0-1 3-4 3, Watson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-46 13-19 55.

PACIFIC (20-8)

Tripp 7-11 4-4 18, Hampshire 1-1 0-0 2, Jenkins 3-9 2-2 8, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Vereen 0-2 0-0 0, Crockrell 4-7 2-3 10, Finstuen 6-10 0-1 13, Bailey 0-1 0-2 0, Fritz 3-3 2-4 8, Chivichyan 3-8 0-0 9, Price-Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Rooks 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 30-60 10-16 75.

Halftime_Pacific 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Portland 4-13 (Walker 3-8, Watson 1-1, Adams 0-1, Tryon 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-2), Pacific 5-18 (Chivichyan 3-8, Rooks 1-1, Finstuen 1-4, Moore 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Vereen 0-2). Rebounds_Portland 21 (Fahrensohn, Tryon 4), Pacific 37 (Tripp 12). Assists_Portland 3 (Adams, Walker, White 1), Pacific 13 (Crockrell 10). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Pacific 22.

