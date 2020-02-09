Listen Live Sports

Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78

February 9, 2020 12:06 am
 
PEPPERDINE (13-12)

Ka.Edwards 5-14 4-8 15, Ke.Edwards 5-11 2-3 13, Altman 5-8 3-3 13, Chavez 1-5 2-2 5, Ross 10-18 5-5 28, Polk 1-1 0-0 2, Ohia Obioha 1-2 0-0 2, K.Smith 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-59 16-23 78.

PACIFIC (19-8)

Tripp 8-16 8-11 24, Hampshire 1-1 0-0 2, Jenkins 7-18 5-7 22, Moore 3-5 0-0 6, Vereen 2-5 0-0 6, Price-Noel 3-6 3-3 11, Fritz 1-1 0-0 2, Crockrell 0-2 0-0 0, Chivichyan 2-3 0-0 6, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Finstuen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 16-21 79.

Halftime_Pacific 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 6-17 (Ross 3-7, Chavez 1-2, Ke.Edwards 1-3, Ka.Edwards 1-5), Pacific 9-20 (Jenkins 3-7, Chivichyan 2-2, Vereen 2-3, Price-Noel 2-4, Bailey 0-1, Moore 0-1, Tripp 0-2). Rebounds_Pepperdine 30 (Ke.Edwards 9), Pacific 35 (Tripp 15). Assists_Pepperdine 7 (Ross 5), Pacific 13 (Jenkins 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 19, Pacific 20. A_2,707 (6,150).

