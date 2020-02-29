Padres 7, Reds 3

|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|2
|
|Almonte cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olvares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|To.Pham dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Crook pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Glvis dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ch.Okey ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Arias ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wnker lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schbler lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Aqino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Frchild rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mjs-Brn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stphnsn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Frmer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.India 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jor.Ona lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Detrich 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez pr
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Trmmell rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dvidson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Colon pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blndino 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Trhan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|102
|040
|000
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
E_Casali (1), Farmer (1). DP_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Diego 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Jankowski (2), Crook (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Vosler (1), Ona (1), Rodriguez (1). CS_Rodriguez (1). SF_Winker (1).
|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Strahm H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yacabonis H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bachar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Frankoff
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Eickhoff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Mahle
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Antone
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pidich
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reed
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Strahm (Dietrich), Yacabonis (Davidson).
WP_Lamet, Castillo, Iglesias.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Alan Porter Second, Chad Whitson Third, Ben Ma.
T_3:16. A_4,533
