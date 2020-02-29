Padres 7, Reds 3

Padres Reds ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 14 5 Totals 30 3 8 2 Almonte cf 5 1 3 0 Akiyama cf 3 0 1 0 Olvares cf 1 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 1 0 1 0 To.Pham dh 3 0 0 0 N.Crook pr 1 0 1 0 O.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis dh 1 0 1 0 G.Grcia ss 2 1 2 0 Ch.Okey ph 2 0 0 0 G.Arias ph 1 0 1 0 J.Wnker lf 2 0 0 1 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Schbler lf 2 0 0 0 E.Qiroz ph 2 0 0 0 A.Aqino rf 3 0 0 0 J.Vsler 1b 4 2 3 2 Frchild rf 0 1 0 0 Beckham 3b 3 1 0 0 C.Csali c 1 0 0 0 Mjs-Brn 3b 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 2 0 1 0 A.Hdges c 2 1 1 1 K.Frmer ss 2 0 1 0 Torrens c 1 0 0 0 J.India 3b 1 0 0 0 Jor.Ona lf 4 1 1 2 Detrich 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys ph 1 0 1 0 Rdrguez pr 2 1 2 1 Trmmell rf 4 0 2 0 Dvidson 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Colon pr 2 1 0 0 Blndino 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Trhan 2b 2 0 0 0

San Diego 102 040 000 — 7 Cincinnati 000 010 020 — 3

E_Casali (1), Farmer (1). DP_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Diego 12, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Jankowski (2), Crook (1). 3B_Almonte (1). HR_Vosler (1), Ona (1), Rodriguez (1). CS_Rodriguez (1). SF_Winker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Padres Lamet W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 Strahm H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Yacabonis H, 1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Hu 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bachar 1 1 0 0 0 2 Frankoff 1 2 2 2 1 0 Eickhoff 1 1 0 0 0 2

Reds Castillo L, 0-1 2 4 1 1 1 4 Mahle 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 4 Antone 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Iglesias 2-3 4 4 0 1 0 Pidich 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 1 1 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stephenson 1 2 0 0 1 2 Reed 1 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Strahm (Dietrich), Yacabonis (Davidson).

WP_Lamet, Castillo, Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Alan Porter Second, Chad Whitson Third, Ben Ma.

T_3:16. A_4,533

