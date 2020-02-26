Listen Live Sports

Padres 8, Indians 0

February 26, 2020 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indians Padres
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 4 0 Totals 36 8 12 7
Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
Collins c 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 1 2 1
Mercado cf 3 0 2 0 W.Myers dh 3 1 2 1
M.Longo cf 1 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 2 1 2 2
J.Buers 1b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 1 1 0 0
Bradley 1b 1 0 1 0 Mjs-Brn 3b 3 1 1 1
F.Reyes dh 2 0 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 1 0
W.Bnson ph 2 0 0 0 H.Potts 1b 2 0 2 1
B.Zmmer rf 3 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 2 0 0 0
Mrabell rf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera 2b 2 0 0 0
N.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Nylor rf 2 0 0 0
C.Arryo 3b 2 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 2 1 1 0
Y.Chang ss 3 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0
Rocchio ss 1 0 0 0 Cmpsano c 2 0 0 0
G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Cordero cf 2 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom lf 1 0 0 0 Olvares cf 1 2 1 1
Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 Almonte lf 1 0 0 0
Krieger pr 0 0 0 0 M.Gttys lf 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 000 000 0
San Diego 000 101 42x 8

E_Arroyo (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Reyes (1), Castillo (1), Potts (1), Trammell (1). HR_Myers (1), Olivares (1). CS_Almonte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Plutko 2 1 0 0 0 0
Perez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hentges L, 0-0 1 1 1 0 1 1
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 3
Maton 1 2 1 1 0 0
Leone 1 5 4 4 0 0
Broom 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Speer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Padres
Paddack 2 1 0 0 0 3
Johnson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Perdomo W, 0-0 2 1 0 0 1 3
Guerra H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leasher H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Schlichtholz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Speer, Perdomo.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson First, Todd Tichenor Second, Pat Hoberg Third, John Tumpan.

T_2:43. A_2,322

