Padres 8, Indians 0

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|7
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Myers dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Longo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ph
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mjs-Brn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Bnson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Potts 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rocchio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|000
|101
|42x
|—
|8
E_Arroyo (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Reyes (1), Castillo (1), Potts (1), Trammell (1). HR_Myers (1), Olivares (1). CS_Almonte (1).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hentges L, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Leone
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Broom
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Speer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Perdomo W, 0-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Guerra H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leasher H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schlichtholz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Speer, Perdomo.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson First, Todd Tichenor Second, Pat Hoberg Third, John Tumpan.
T_2:43. A_2,322
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.