Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Palmer scores 21 to carry NC Central past Coppin State 68-63

February 8, 2020
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deven Palmer had a season-high 21 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat Coppin State 68-63 on Saturday.

Jibri Blount had 19 points and nine rebounds for NC Central (11-12, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Perkins added 11 points.

Koby Thomas had 17 points for Coppin State (7-18, 3-7). Andrew Robinson added 14 points and Ibn Williams had 10. Brendan Medley-Bacon had a career-high seven blocks plus seven points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

NC Central plays Morgan State on the road on Monday. Coppin State plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

