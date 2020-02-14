Listen Live Sports

Papas scores 32 to lift Monmouth past Canisius 85-71

February 14, 2020 10:25 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Papas had a career-high 32 points as Monmouth topped Canisius 85-71 on Friday night.

Papas hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Ray Salnave had 14 points for Monmouth (14-10, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deion Hammond added 11 points.

Monmouth totaled 55 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Malik Johnson had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (9-16, 4-10). Majesty Brandon added 17 points. Jordan Henderson had 11 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins for the season. Monmouth defeated Canisius 84-65 on Jan. 10. Monmouth takes on Niagara on the road on Sunday. Canisius takes on Quinnipiac on the road next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

