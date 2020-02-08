Listen Live Sports

Parham scores career-high 36, VMI defeats The Citadel 75-64

February 8, 2020 4:39 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Greg Parham scored a career-high 36 points as VMI defeated The Citadel 75-64 on Saturday.

Parham, averaging 8.7 points per game coming in, hit 13 of 14 shots, including all six of his 3-pointers. He also had five assists and three steals.

Although there were 11 lead changes in the game, VMI controlled the final 13-plus minutes. After Fletcher Abee hit a 3-pointer to draw The Citadel within 55-48 with 13:40 to go, VMI soon built its largest lead — 65-49 — and The Citadel did not make another field goal until 4:56 remained.

Garrett Gilkeson had 11 points and six rebounds for VMI (7-18, 2-10 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Myles Lewis added six rebounds.

Tyson Batiste had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-17, 0-12). Derek Webster Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kaiden Rice had 13 points.

The Citadel has lost 12 consecutive games, including a 88-79 setback against VMI on Jan. 18.

VMI plays at Chattanooga on Wednesday. The Citadel plays at East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

