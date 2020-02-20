Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pastrnak scores winner in Bruins’ 2-1 OT win over Oilers

February 20, 2020 12:06 am
 
1 min read
      

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Pastrnak was set up for the goal on a pass from David Krejci. He tucked the puck between Oilers goalie Mike Smith’s legs for his 43rd goal of the season.

Patrice Bergeron scored his 27th goal for the Bruins, who have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 games.

Sam Gagner had a goal for the short-handed Oilers, who are expected to be without Connor McDavid for much of the month because of a leg injury.

Advertisement

The Bruins had 10 shots on net in the first and held Edmonton to just two shots against Boston starter Tuukka Rask.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Edmonton had an 18-9 edge in shots in the second period, but it remained a one-goal game through 40 minutes.

The Oilers tied it on a power play four minutes into the third period as Gagner tipped an Ethan Bear shot up high over Rask for his fifth of the season.

Boston had a chance to win the game with four minutes to play in the third, but Pastrnak hit the post to eventually send the game to extra time.

NOTES: It was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Edmonton won the first 4-1 in Boston. … Edmonton is depleted. The Oilers were without McDavid (quad), Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion), James Neal (foot) and Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) and they were also missing Zack Kassian due to a suspension.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Calgary on Friday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Oilers: Host Minnesota on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up