Patrick, Billups carry Purdue Fort Wayne past Denver

February 8, 2020 8:24 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Brian Patrick scored 15 points and Deonte Billups recorded a double-double and Purdue Fort Wayne beat Denver 70-63 on Saturday.

Dylan Carl made a layup with 11:43 before halftime, Jarred Godfrey followed with a basket for a 14-13 lead and Purdue Fort Wayne (12-14, 5-6 Summit League) led the rest of the way. The Mastodons led 38-19 at halftime and led by double figures until the final 85 seconds.

Billups scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Godfrey added 14 points. The Mastodons have won three of their last four.

Denver (5-20, 1-10) — losers of five straight — got 15 points from Jase Townsend and 13 from Robert Jones.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

