Patton leads charge as Cleveland St. takes out Milwaukee

February 27, 2020 10:24 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Torrey Patton scored 15 points and his 3-pointer with eight seconds to go served as the game winner and Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 70-68 on Thursday.

After Milwaukee called timeout, the Panthers moved the ball the length of the floor, worked it to Courtney Brown Jr. but he missed from the left baseline as time expired. Brown threw down a dunk with 69 seconds left for a 68-65 Milwaukee lead. Patton followed with a layup with 57 seconds remaining to reduce the deficit to a point. Following Milwaukee’s timeout, Darius Roy missed a short shot and Patton collared the rebound.

Algevon Eichelberger led the Vikings (11-19, 7-10 Horizon League) with 20 points and Jalaam scored 15.

Roy led the Panthers (12-17, 7-10) with 26 points and C.J. Wilbourn and Josh Thomas scored 12 apiece.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

