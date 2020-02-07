Paulicap has season-high 20 in Manhattan’s 77-59 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Pauly Paulicap had a season-high 20 points as Manhattan beat Niagara 77-59 on Friday night.

Paulicap hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds.

Warren Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for Manhattan (10-10, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Samir Stewart added 12 points.

Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (7-15, 5-6). Raheem Solomon added eight rebounds.

The 1994-95 Manhattan team that earned the first at-large berth in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference history and beat Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, was honored at Friday’s game, along with that team’s coach, Fran Fraschilla,

The Jaspers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles this season. Manhattan defeated Niagara 67-62 on Jan. 5. Manhattan faces Quinnipiac on the road on Sunday. Niagara plays Rider on the road on Sunday.

