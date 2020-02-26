Listen Live Sports

Paulicap scores 16, Manhattan ends 4-game skid, tops Marist

February 26, 2020 10:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Pauly Paulicap scored 16 points as Manhattan defeated Marist 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Samir Stewart had 13 points for Manhattan (12-14, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Tykei Greene added 12 points. Christian Hinckson had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Braden Bell led Marist (7-19, 6-11) with a career-high 20 points — the first 20-point game of his career. Tyler Saint-Furcy added 11 points and four steals while Michael Cubbage had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Manhattan matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday. Marist matches up against Siena at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

