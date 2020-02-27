Listen Live Sports

Peatling lifts E. Washington over S. Utah 69-51

February 27, 2020 11:45 pm
 
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Mason Peatling had 17 points and nine rebounds as Eastern Washington got past Southern Utah 69-51 on Thursday night.

Jacob Davison had 14 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Washington (20-8, 13-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ellis Magnuson added 14 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

John Knight III had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (14-14, 7-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Andre Adams added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Cameron Oluyitan, who led the Thunderbirds in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Eastern Washington defeated Southern Utah 81-78 on Jan. 25. Eastern Washington plays Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday. Southern Utah matches up against Idaho at home on Saturday.

