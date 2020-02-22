Listen Live Sports

Peatling sparks Eastern Washington past NAU 80-70

February 22, 2020 7:28 pm
 
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Peatling poured in 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and Eastern Washington cruised to an 80-70 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Peatling knocked down 11 of 17 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Eagles (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky Conference). He added six assists and two steals. Jacob Davison scored 13 but made just 5 of 17 shots, while Jack Perry scored 13 on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc and a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line.

Sophomore Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona (15-11, 9-8) with 20 points and seven assists. Shelton buried 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Bernie Andre contributed 17 points and nine rebounds, while Brooks DeBisschop pitched in with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Cameron Satterwhite made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Eastern Washington shot 42% from the floor and 30% from distance (8 of 27). The Eagles hit 14 of 16 free throws. NAU shot 46% overall and 42% from distance (10 of 24). The Lumberjacks made just 8 of 13 foul shots.

The Eagles swept the season series with the Lumberjacks. EWU won the first meeting 77-66.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

