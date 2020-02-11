Listen Live Sports

Rockies beat Wolters in arbitration, clubs 4-0 vs player

February 11, 2020 9:07 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Teams improved to 4-0 in salary arbitration this year when the Colorado Rockies defeated catcher Tony Wolters, who will earn $1.9 million rather than his request for $2,475,000.

Arbitrators Jeanne Vonhof, Dan Brent and Edna Francis made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.

The 27-year-old made $960,000 last year, when he hit .262 with one homer and 42 RBIs in 411 plate appearances.

Teams had won the first three decisions this year, beating Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene.

Nine players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez asked an arbitration panel for a raise to $4 million on Tuesday and Los Angeles argued he should be paid $3.5 million.

A right-hander who turns 32 next month, Báez was 7-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season, striking out 69 in 69 2/3 innings while walking 23. He had a $2.1 million salary.

A decision by arbitrators Robert Herman, Jeanne Charles and Margaret Brogan is expected Wednesday. Báez is eligible for free agency after this season

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

