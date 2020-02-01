Listen Live Sports

Penn 54, Dartmouth 46

February 1, 2020 8:16 pm
 
DARTMOUTH (7-12)

Samuels 2-7 0-0 4, Knight 5-16 2-2 12, Foye 2-8 0-0 6, Sistare 2-6 2-2 6, Ary-Turner 4-6 0-2 10, Rai 0-2 0-2 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Slajchert 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 18-55 6-10 46.

PENN (10-7)

Goodman 7-9 0-1 16, Brodeur 4-16 1-2 9, Jerome 2-5 2-2 7, Dingle 3-10 5-7 13, Betley 1-4 0-0 2, Scott 2-2 1-3 5, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Martz 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Lorca-Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 9-15 54.

Halftime_Penn 28-14. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 4-17 (Ary-Turner 2-4, Foye 2-6, Carter 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Samuels 0-2, Sistare 0-3), Penn 5-18 (Goodman 2-3, Dingle 2-7, Jerome 1-3, Martz 0-1, Betley 0-2, Brodeur 0-2). Fouled Out_Ary-Turner. Rebounds_Dartmouth 34 (Knight 8), Penn 38 (Brodeur 10). Assists_Dartmouth 7 (Foye, Sistare, Ary-Turner 2), Penn 9 (Brodeur 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 16, Penn 15. A_3,017 (8,722).

