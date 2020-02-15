Penn 69, Yale 61

YALE (18-6)

Atkinson 7-14 6-9 20, Bruner 2-8 0-0 6, Gabbidon 2-7 1-2 5, E.Monroe 2-7 2-2 6, Swain 5-18 0-0 13, Yess 0-0 1-2 1, Mahoney 3-4 0-0 7, Cotton 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-61 10-15 61.

PENN (13-8)

Brodeur 7-13 2-4 19, Martz 4-11 1-2 12, Simmons 1-2 0-0 3, Dingle 3-13 0-0 7, Goodman 4-12 2-4 10, Scott 6-7 4-5 18, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, L.Monroe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-15 69.

Halftime_Yale 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Yale 7-27 (Swain 3-9, Bruner 2-6, Mahoney 1-2, Cotton 1-3, Atkinson 0-1, Gabbidon 0-3, E.Monroe 0-3), Penn 10-27 (Brodeur 3-4, Martz 3-8, Scott 2-2, Simmons 1-1, Dingle 1-7, Jerome 0-1, Goodman 0-4). Rebounds_Yale 41 (Atkinson 10), Penn 29 (Brodeur 8). Assists_Yale 7 (Atkinson, E.Monroe 3), Penn 14 (Brodeur 5). Total Fouls_Yale 14, Penn 13. A_3,856 (8,722).

