Penn 76, Columbia 67

PENN (11-7)

Brodeur 7-13 10-12 24, Martz 4-7 0-0 11, Betley 3-7 0-0 8, Dingle 3-10 0-3 7, Goodman 7-10 2-2 16, Jerome 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 4-4 0-1 8, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 12-18 76.

COLUMBIA (6-15)

Brumant 0-1 0-0 0, Nweke 3-9 0-1 6, Bibbs 2-4 1-2 6, Killingsworth 3-5 2-2 9, Smith 8-22 3-4 21, Forrest 4-14 5-6 14, Smoyer 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 25-62 11-15 67.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Penn 6-20 (Martz 3-5, Betley 2-6, Dingle 1-4, Goodman 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Brodeur 0-2), Columbia 6-18 (Smith 2-5, Turner 1-1, Bibbs 1-2, Killingsworth 1-3, Forrest 1-6, Brumant 0-1). Fouled Out_Dingle. Rebounds_Penn 31 (Betley 7), Columbia 36 (Nweke 7). Assists_Penn 18 (Brodeur, Goodman 5), Columbia 8 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Penn 15, Columbia 17. A_1,855 (2,500).

