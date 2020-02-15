Penn looks for home win vs Yale

Yale (18-5, 6-1) vs. Penn (12-8, 4-3)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its fourth straight win over Yale at Palestra. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Penn was a 68-60 win on Jan. 13, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Jordan Dingle have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Quakers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Quakers have given up just 67.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 28 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Yale has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points, while allowing 67 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Penn has 44 assists on 77 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Yale has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale and Penn are the class of the Ivy League when it comes to scoring. The Bulldogs are ranked first in the conference with 77.4 points per game, including 83.8 per game over their last five. The Quakers are ranked second among all Ivy League teams and have scored 74.5 per game this year.

