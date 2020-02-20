Listen Live Sports

Pepperdine 66, Portland 59

February 20, 2020 11:18 pm
 
PEPPERDINE (15-13)

Ke.Edwards 4-12 0-1 10, Ka.Edwards 1-9 4-4 6, Altman 1-4 3-4 5, Chavez 2-5 0-0 6, Ross 8-20 10-14 30, Polk 1-2 4-5 6, Stormo 0-0 1-2 1, Ohia Obioha 1-3 0-0 2, K.Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 22-30 66.

PORTLAND (9-19)

Diabate 4-7 4-4 12, Tryon 2-3 0-0 5, Adams 4-9 2-2 10, Walker 1-7 0-0 2, White 3-7 2-2 10, Fahrensohn 2-9 2-2 7, Porter 3-9 3-4 10, Ferebee 0-2 0-0 0, Akwuba 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 20-55 14-16 59.

Halftime_Portland 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 8-24 (Ross 4-7, Chavez 2-4, Ke.Edwards 2-8, Altman 0-1, Polk 0-1, K.Smith 0-1, Ka.Edwards 0-2), Portland 5-23 (White 2-4, Tryon 1-2, Porter 1-6, Fahrensohn 1-8, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out_Ohia Obioha, Porter. Rebounds_Pepperdine 44 (Ross 14), Portland 29 (Diabate 6). Assists_Pepperdine 10 (Ross 5), Portland 10 (Adams 3). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 19, Portland 26. A_1,679 (4,852).

