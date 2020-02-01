Listen Live Sports

Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 67, OT

PEPPERDINE (12-11)

Ka.Edwards 11-17 4-8 27, Ross 2-9 3-5 7, Ke.Edwards 5-10 4-4 17, Chavez 1-6 4-6 6, Altman 1-5 1-1 3, Polk 1-4 0-0 3, Ohia Obioha 2-2 1-1 5, K.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 17-25 68.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-15)

Scott 7-13 7-10 21, Johansson 1-4 0-0 3, Bell 2-7 2-4 6, Leaupepe 7-9 1-1 17, Dortch 0-3 0-0 0, Alipiev 5-8 0-0 10, Zivanovic 1-2 0-0 2, dos Anjos 2-2 4-4 8, Jawara 0-0 0-0 0, Seebold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 14-19 67.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 5-20 (Ke.Edwards 3-5, Polk 1-2, Ka.Edwards 1-3, Altman 0-3, Chavez 0-3, Ross 0-4), Loyola Marymount 3-14 (Leaupepe 2-4, Johansson 1-4, Alipiev 0-1, Zivanovic 0-1, Dortch 0-2, Scott 0-2). Rebounds_Pepperdine 24 (Ka.Edwards, Ross, Ke.Edwards 5), Loyola Marymount 32 (Leaupepe 9). Assists_Pepperdine 14 (Ross 7), Loyola Marymount 16 (Scott 6). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 18, Loyola Marymount 21. A_1,427 (3,900).

