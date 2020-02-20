Listen Live Sports

Pepperdine pulls away late to beat Portland 66-59

February 20, 2020 11:33 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Colbey Ross scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds as Pepperdine pulled away late to beat Portland 66-59 on Thursday night.

Pepperdine (15-13, 8-6 West Coast Conference) trailed 50-49 with about five minutes left. Kessler Edwards scored eight points that included back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ross added seven points during the Waves’ 17-9 closing run.

Ross made four 3-pointers, was 8 of 20 from the floor and 10-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line. Edwards finished with 10 points.

Tahirou Diabate scored 12 points to lead Portland (9-19, 1-12), which has lost 11 straight games. Isaiah White, Chase Adams and Malcolm Porter added 10 points apiece.

Pepperdine plays at San Francisco on Saturday. Portland hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

