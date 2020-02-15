Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Perkins, Goodwin lead Saint Louis past La Salle 84-69

February 15, 2020 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 24 points and Jordan Goodwin combined 18 points with 11 rebounds as Saint Louis defeated La Salle 84-69 on Saturday.

Tay Weaver added 11 points and Hasahn French had 10 rebounds for Saint Louis (18-7, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Ayinde Hikim had 17 points for the Explorers (11-13, 2-10). Scott Spencer added 17 points. Christian Ray had seven rebounds.

The Billikens improved to 2-0 against the Explorers on the season. Saint Louis defeated La Salle 77-76 on Jan. 29.

Advertisement

Saint Louis plays at UMass on Tuesday. La Salle plays Fordham at home on Wednesday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States