Perkins lifts Saint Louis past St. Joseph’s 76-63

February 26, 2020 11:47 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 21 points as Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph’s 76-63 on Wednesday night.

Hasahn French had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (20-8, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Goodwin added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 13 points and three blocks.

Ryan Daly had 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 1-14). Cameron Brown added 14 points.

The Billikens improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph’s 78-73 on Feb. 1. Saint Louis matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s takes on Fordham at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

