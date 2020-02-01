Listen Live Sports

Perry scores 18, helps Stetson hold off Presbyterian 55-53

February 1, 2020 7:19 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Rob Perry tossed in 18 points and added three steals and Stetson held off Lipscomb 55-53 on Saturday.

Perry sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Hatters (12-12, 6-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jahlil Rawley came off the bench to score 11 on 5-of-6 shooting. Christiaan Jones and freshman reserve Wheza Panzo both scored 10.

Greg Jones hit three free throws with 25 seconds left to pull Lipscomb (8-14, 3-6) within 53-50, but Jones answered with a dunk to help Stetson withstand Miles Miller’s 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining for the victory.

Sophomore Ahsan Asadullah topped the Bisons with 15 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Andrew Fleming and Greg Jones both scored 10.

Stetson shot 46% from the floor but made only 5 of 15 from 3-point range and 6 of 10 free throws. Lipscomb shot 38% overall and made only 7 of 23 from distance (30%). The Bisons made 10 of 12 foul shots (83%).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

