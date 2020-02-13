PGA – The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

Thursday At Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, Calif. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 7,322; Par 71 (35-36) First Round Matt Kuchar 32-32—64 -7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-33—67 -4 Russell Henley 31-36—67 -4 Wyndham Clark 33-34—67 -4 Adam Schenk 32-35—67 -4 Harold Varner III 33-34—67 -4 Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-35—68 -3 Carlos Ortiz 33-35—68 -3 Rory McIlroy 32-36—68 -3 Patrick Cantlay 33-35—68 -3 Jason Day 34-34—68 -3 Bryson DeChambeau 35-33—68 -3 Andrew Landry 32-36—68 -3 Joel Dahmen 34-34—68 -3 Patrick Reed 33-35—68 -3 James Hahn 34-34—68 -3 Scottie Scheffler 34-35—69 -2 Sungjae Im 32-37—69 -2 Brooks Koepka 33-36—69 -2 Paul Casey 35-34—69 -2 Sebastián Muñoz 36-33—69 -2 J.T. Poston 33-36—69 -2 Michael Thompson 33-36—69 -2 Denny McCarthy 32-37—69 -2 Tiger Woods 31-38—69 -2 Sung Kang 36-33—69 -2 J.B. Holmes 35-34—69 -2 Justin Rose 35-34—69 -2 Si Woo Kim 36-33—69 -2 Chez Reavie 34-35—69 -2 Scott Stallings 32-37—69 -2 Vaughn Taylor 32-37—69 -2 Brian Harman 34-36—70 -1 Marc Leishman 34-36—70 -1 Corey Conners 36-34—70 -1 Sergio Garcia 34-36—70 -1 Talor Gooch 35-35—70 -1 Jon Rahm 33-37—70 -1 Jim Furyk 34-36—70 -1 Scott Piercy 36-34—70 -1 Ryan Armour 33-37—70 -1 Scott Brown 36-35—71 E Alex Noren 33-38—71 E Bronson Burgoon 32-39—71 E Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-39—71 E Emiliano Grillo 38-33—71 E Chris Stroud 35-36—71 E Kevin Chappell 35-36—71 E Hideki Matsuyama 33-38—71 E Ryan Palmer 35-36—71 E Erik van Rooyen 36-35—71 E Martin Laird 34-37—71 E Patrick Rodgers 37-34—71 E Luke List 34-37—71 E Sepp Straka 35-36—71 E Ryan Moore 36-35—71 E Adam Hadwin 35-36—71 E Nick Watney 37-34—71 E Adam Long 35-36—71 E Nick Taylor 33-38—71 E Lanto Griffin 33-38—71 E Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37—71 E Aaron Baddeley 35-36—71 E Kyle Stanley 34-37—71 E Jason Kokrak 34-38—72 +1 Brian Stuard 36-36—72 +1 Dustin Johnson 36-36—72 +1 Phil Mickelson 37-35—72 +1 Bubba Watson 35-37—72 +1 Xander Schauffele 34-38—72 +1 Andrew Putnam 36-36—72 +1 Rory Sabbatini 36-36—72 +1 Kevin Tway 36-36—72 +1 Danny Lee 36-36—72 +1 Brian Gay 38-34—72 +1 Steve Stricker 36-36—72 +1 Adam Scott 35-37—72 +1 Max Homa 35-37—72 +1 Jordan Spieth 35-37—72 +1 Tony Finau 34-38—72 +1 Joaquin Niemann 36-36—72 +1 C.T. Pan 37-35—72 +1 Martin Trainer 34-38—72 +1 Matt Every 36-37—73 +2 Brendon Todd 35-38—73 +2 Jim Herman 37-36—73 +2 Aaron Wise 33-40—73 +2 Tyler Duncan 37-36—73 +2 Sam Burns 36-37—73 +2 J.J. Spaun 38-35—73 +2 Branden Grace 35-38—73 +2 Danny Willett 38-35—73 +2 Collin Morikawa 33-40—73 +2 Pat Perez 32-41—73 +2 Troy Merritt 35-38—73 +2 Charley Hoffman 34-39—73 +2 Kevin Na 35-39—74 +3 Cameron Smith 38-36—74 +3 Russell Knox 36-38—74 +3 Dylan Frittelli 37-37—74 +3 Matthew Wolff 35-39—74 +3 Roger Sloan 34-40—74 +3 Cameron Tringale 36-38—74 +3 Bud Cauley 36-38—74 +3 Justin Thomas 38-36—74 +3 Peter Malnati 35-39—74 +3 Joseph Bramlett 39-35—74 +3 Jhonattan Vegas 38-37—75 +4 Jason Dufner 39-36—75 +4 Cameron Champ 38-37—75 +4 Keegan Bradley 37-38—75 +4 Jimmy Walker 35-40—75 +4 Francesco Molinari 36-39—75 +4 Sam Ryder 37-39—76 +5 Nate Lashley 37-39—76 +5 Abraham Ancer 38-38—76 +5 Charles Howell III 39-38—77 +6 Sean Yu 35-43—78 +7 Matt Jones 38-41—79 +8 Kyongjun Moon 40-40—80 +9

