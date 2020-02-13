PGA – The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,322; Par 71 (35-36)
|First Round
|Matt Kuchar
|32-32—64
|-7
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|34-33—67
|-4
|Russell Henley
|31-36—67
|-4
|Wyndham Clark
|33-34—67
|-4
|Adam Schenk
|32-35—67
|-4
|Harold Varner III
|33-34—67
|-4
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|33-35—68
|-3
|Carlos Ortiz
|33-35—68
|-3
|Rory McIlroy
|32-36—68
|-3
|Patrick Cantlay
|33-35—68
|-3
|Jason Day
|34-34—68
|-3
|Bryson DeChambeau
|35-33—68
|-3
|Andrew Landry
|32-36—68
|-3
|Joel Dahmen
|34-34—68
|-3
|Patrick Reed
|33-35—68
|-3
|James Hahn
|34-34—68
|-3
|Scottie Scheffler
|34-35—69
|-2
|Sungjae Im
|32-37—69
|-2
|Brooks Koepka
|33-36—69
|-2
|Paul Casey
|35-34—69
|-2
|Sebastián Muñoz
|36-33—69
|-2
|J.T. Poston
|33-36—69
|-2
|Michael Thompson
|33-36—69
|-2
|Denny McCarthy
|32-37—69
|-2
|Tiger Woods
|31-38—69
|-2
|Sung Kang
|36-33—69
|-2
|J.B. Holmes
|35-34—69
|-2
|Justin Rose
|35-34—69
|-2
|Si Woo Kim
|36-33—69
|-2
|Chez Reavie
|34-35—69
|-2
|Scott Stallings
|32-37—69
|-2
|Vaughn Taylor
|32-37—69
|-2
|Brian Harman
|34-36—70
|-1
|Marc Leishman
|34-36—70
|-1
|Corey Conners
|36-34—70
|-1
|Sergio Garcia
|34-36—70
|-1
|Talor Gooch
|35-35—70
|-1
|Jon Rahm
|33-37—70
|-1
|Jim Furyk
|34-36—70
|-1
|Scott Piercy
|36-34—70
|-1
|Ryan Armour
|33-37—70
|-1
|Scott Brown
|36-35—71
|E
|Alex Noren
|33-38—71
|E
|Bronson Burgoon
|32-39—71
|E
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|32-39—71
|E
|Emiliano Grillo
|38-33—71
|E
|Chris Stroud
|35-36—71
|E
|Kevin Chappell
|35-36—71
|E
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33-38—71
|E
|Ryan Palmer
|35-36—71
|E
|Erik van Rooyen
|36-35—71
|E
|Martin Laird
|34-37—71
|E
|Patrick Rodgers
|37-34—71
|E
|Luke List
|34-37—71
|E
|Sepp Straka
|35-36—71
|E
|Ryan Moore
|36-35—71
|E
|Adam Hadwin
|35-36—71
|E
|Nick Watney
|37-34—71
|E
|Adam Long
|35-36—71
|E
|Nick Taylor
|33-38—71
|E
|Lanto Griffin
|33-38—71
|E
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|34-37—71
|E
|Aaron Baddeley
|35-36—71
|E
|Kyle Stanley
|34-37—71
|E
|Jason Kokrak
|34-38—72
|+1
|Brian Stuard
|36-36—72
|+1
|Dustin Johnson
|36-36—72
|+1
|Phil Mickelson
|37-35—72
|+1
|Bubba Watson
|35-37—72
|+1
|Xander Schauffele
|34-38—72
|+1
|Andrew Putnam
|36-36—72
|+1
|Rory Sabbatini
|36-36—72
|+1
|Kevin Tway
|36-36—72
|+1
|Danny Lee
|36-36—72
|+1
|Brian Gay
|38-34—72
|+1
|Steve Stricker
|36-36—72
|+1
|Adam Scott
|35-37—72
|+1
|Max Homa
|35-37—72
|+1
|Jordan Spieth
|35-37—72
|+1
|Tony Finau
|34-38—72
|+1
|Joaquin Niemann
|36-36—72
|+1
|C.T. Pan
|37-35—72
|+1
|Martin Trainer
|34-38—72
|+1
|Matt Every
|36-37—73
|+2
|Brendon Todd
|35-38—73
|+2
|Jim Herman
|37-36—73
|+2
|Aaron Wise
|33-40—73
|+2
|Tyler Duncan
|37-36—73
|+2
|Sam Burns
|36-37—73
|+2
|J.J. Spaun
|38-35—73
|+2
|Branden Grace
|35-38—73
|+2
|Danny Willett
|38-35—73
|+2
|Collin Morikawa
|33-40—73
|+2
|Pat Perez
|32-41—73
|+2
|Troy Merritt
|35-38—73
|+2
|Charley Hoffman
|34-39—73
|+2
|Kevin Na
|35-39—74
|+3
|Cameron Smith
|38-36—74
|+3
|Russell Knox
|36-38—74
|+3
|Dylan Frittelli
|37-37—74
|+3
|Matthew Wolff
|35-39—74
|+3
|Roger Sloan
|34-40—74
|+3
|Cameron Tringale
|36-38—74
|+3
|Bud Cauley
|36-38—74
|+3
|Justin Thomas
|38-36—74
|+3
|Peter Malnati
|35-39—74
|+3
|Joseph Bramlett
|39-35—74
|+3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|38-37—75
|+4
|Jason Dufner
|39-36—75
|+4
|Cameron Champ
|38-37—75
|+4
|Keegan Bradley
|37-38—75
|+4
|Jimmy Walker
|35-40—75
|+4
|Francesco Molinari
|36-39—75
|+4
|Sam Ryder
|37-39—76
|+5
|Nate Lashley
|37-39—76
|+5
|Abraham Ancer
|38-38—76
|+5
|Charles Howell III
|39-38—77
|+6
|Sean Yu
|35-43—78
|+7
|Matt Jones
|38-41—79
|+8
|Kyongjun Moon
|40-40—80
|+9
