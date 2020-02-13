Listen Live Sports

PGA – The Genesis Invitational Par Scores

February 13, 2020 9:21 pm
 
Thursday
At Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par 71 (35-36)
First Round
Matt Kuchar 32-32—64 -7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-33—67 -4
Russell Henley 31-36—67 -4
Wyndham Clark 33-34—67 -4
Adam Schenk 32-35—67 -4
Harold Varner III 33-34—67 -4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 33-35—68 -3
Carlos Ortiz 33-35—68 -3
Rory McIlroy 32-36—68 -3
Patrick Cantlay 33-35—68 -3
Jason Day 34-34—68 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 35-33—68 -3
Andrew Landry 32-36—68 -3
Joel Dahmen 34-34—68 -3
Patrick Reed 33-35—68 -3
James Hahn 34-34—68 -3
Scottie Scheffler 34-35—69 -2
Sungjae Im 32-37—69 -2
Brooks Koepka 33-36—69 -2
Paul Casey 35-34—69 -2
Sebastián Muñoz 36-33—69 -2
J.T. Poston 33-36—69 -2
Michael Thompson 33-36—69 -2
Denny McCarthy 32-37—69 -2
Tiger Woods 31-38—69 -2
Sung Kang 36-33—69 -2
J.B. Holmes 35-34—69 -2
Justin Rose 35-34—69 -2
Si Woo Kim 36-33—69 -2
Chez Reavie 34-35—69 -2
Scott Stallings 32-37—69 -2
Vaughn Taylor 32-37—69 -2
Brian Harman 34-36—70 -1
Marc Leishman 34-36—70 -1
Corey Conners 36-34—70 -1
Sergio Garcia 34-36—70 -1
Talor Gooch 35-35—70 -1
Jon Rahm 33-37—70 -1
Jim Furyk 34-36—70 -1
Scott Piercy 36-34—70 -1
Ryan Armour 33-37—70 -1
Scott Brown 36-35—71 E
Alex Noren 33-38—71 E
Bronson Burgoon 32-39—71 E
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-39—71 E
Emiliano Grillo 38-33—71 E
Chris Stroud 35-36—71 E
Kevin Chappell 35-36—71 E
Hideki Matsuyama 33-38—71 E
Ryan Palmer 35-36—71 E
Erik van Rooyen 36-35—71 E
Martin Laird 34-37—71 E
Patrick Rodgers 37-34—71 E
Luke List 34-37—71 E
Sepp Straka 35-36—71 E
Ryan Moore 36-35—71 E
Adam Hadwin 35-36—71 E
Nick Watney 37-34—71 E
Adam Long 35-36—71 E
Nick Taylor 33-38—71 E
Lanto Griffin 33-38—71 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-37—71 E
Aaron Baddeley 35-36—71 E
Kyle Stanley 34-37—71 E
Jason Kokrak 34-38—72 +1
Brian Stuard 36-36—72 +1
Dustin Johnson 36-36—72 +1
Phil Mickelson 37-35—72 +1
Bubba Watson 35-37—72 +1
Xander Schauffele 34-38—72 +1
Andrew Putnam 36-36—72 +1
Rory Sabbatini 36-36—72 +1
Kevin Tway 36-36—72 +1
Danny Lee 36-36—72 +1
Brian Gay 38-34—72 +1
Steve Stricker 36-36—72 +1
Adam Scott 35-37—72 +1
Max Homa 35-37—72 +1
Jordan Spieth 35-37—72 +1
Tony Finau 34-38—72 +1
Joaquin Niemann 36-36—72 +1
C.T. Pan 37-35—72 +1
Martin Trainer 34-38—72 +1
Matt Every 36-37—73 +2
Brendon Todd 35-38—73 +2
Jim Herman 37-36—73 +2
Aaron Wise 33-40—73 +2
Tyler Duncan 37-36—73 +2
Sam Burns 36-37—73 +2
J.J. Spaun 38-35—73 +2
Branden Grace 35-38—73 +2
Danny Willett 38-35—73 +2
Collin Morikawa 33-40—73 +2
Pat Perez 32-41—73 +2
Troy Merritt 35-38—73 +2
Charley Hoffman 34-39—73 +2
Kevin Na 35-39—74 +3
Cameron Smith 38-36—74 +3
Russell Knox 36-38—74 +3
Dylan Frittelli 37-37—74 +3
Matthew Wolff 35-39—74 +3
Roger Sloan 34-40—74 +3
Cameron Tringale 36-38—74 +3
Bud Cauley 36-38—74 +3
Justin Thomas 38-36—74 +3
Peter Malnati 35-39—74 +3
Joseph Bramlett 39-35—74 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 38-37—75 +4
Jason Dufner 39-36—75 +4
Cameron Champ 38-37—75 +4
Keegan Bradley 37-38—75 +4
Jimmy Walker 35-40—75 +4
Francesco Molinari 36-39—75 +4
Sam Ryder 37-39—76 +5
Nate Lashley 37-39—76 +5
Abraham Ancer 38-38—76 +5
Charles Howell III 39-38—77 +6
Sean Yu 35-43—78 +7
Matt Jones 38-41—79 +8
Kyongjun Moon 40-40—80 +9

