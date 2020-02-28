PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

Friday At Omni Tucson National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 First Round Brett Quigley 33-31—64 Robert Karlsson 33-32—65 Glen Day 35-32—67 Rod Pampling 32-35—67 John Daly 30-37—67 Steve Stricker 33-34—67 Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68 Bernhard Langer 34-34—68 Fred Couples 35-33—68 John Huston 34-35—69 Lee Janzen 36-33—69 Stephen Leaney 34-35—69 Woody Austin 33-36—69 Mark O’Meara 36-33—69 Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36—69 Thongchai Jaidee 33-36—69 Cliff Kresge 34-35—69 Willie Wood 38-32—70 Darren Clarke 35-35—70 Olin Browne 34-36—70 Scott Verplank 36-34—70 Tim Herron 34-36—70 Scott Parel 34-36—70 Jeff Maggert 34-36—70 Jesper Parnevik 34-37—71 Ángel Cabrera 35-36—71 Bart Bryant 35-36—71 Tom Lehman 34-37—71 David Toms 34-37—71 José María Olazábal 34-37—71 Kent Jones 35-37—72 David Frost 35-37—72 Larry Mize 35-37—72 Tommy Tolles 36-36—72 Chris DiMarco 35-37—72 Duffy Waldorf 35-37—72 Scott Dunlap 37-35—72 Tim Petrovic 36-36—72 Wes Short, Jr. 37-35—72 Rocco Mediate 37-35—72 Kevin Sutherland 35-37—72 Gene Sauers 35-37—72 Retief Goosen 37-35—72 Jarmo Sandelin 38-34—72 Robin Byrd 36-36—72 Fred Funk 38-35—73 Ken Duke 35-38—73 Bob Estes 34-39—73 Billy Mayfair 37-36—73 Colin Montgomerie 34-39—73 Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73 Doug Barron 39-34—73 Ernie Els 37-36—73 Michael Allen 35-39—74 Tom Byrum 34-40—74 Brandt Jobe 37-37—74 Stephen Ames 37-37—74 Corey Pavin 35-39—74 Kirk Triplett 36-38—74 Jerry Kelly 35-39—74 Jim Schuman 36-38—74 John Smoltz 37-37—74 David McKenzie 37-38—75 Joe Durant 35-40—75 Marco Dawson 35-40—75 Scott McCarron 35-40—75 Jeff Sluman 37-38—75 John Cook 38-38—76 Tom Kite 36-40—76 Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76 Kenny Perry 37-39—76 Tom Pernice Jr. 36-40—76 Hugh Royer III 38-38—76 Steve Flesch 37-40—77 Geoffrey Sisk 38-39—77 Billy Andrade 39-39—78 Hale Irwin 38-40—78 Loren Roberts 40-39—79

