Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

February 28, 2020 8:10 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday
At Omni Tucson National
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
First Round
Brett Quigley 33-31—64
Robert Karlsson 33-32—65
Glen Day 35-32—67
Rod Pampling 32-35—67
John Daly 30-37—67
Steve Stricker 33-34—67
Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68
Bernhard Langer 34-34—68
Fred Couples 35-33—68
John Huston 34-35—69
Lee Janzen 36-33—69
Stephen Leaney 34-35—69
Woody Austin 33-36—69
Mark O’Meara 36-33—69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 33-36—69
Thongchai Jaidee 33-36—69
Cliff Kresge 34-35—69
Willie Wood 38-32—70
Darren Clarke 35-35—70
Olin Browne 34-36—70
Scott Verplank 36-34—70
Tim Herron 34-36—70
Scott Parel 34-36—70
Jeff Maggert 34-36—70
Jesper Parnevik 34-37—71
Ángel Cabrera 35-36—71
Bart Bryant 35-36—71
Tom Lehman 34-37—71
David Toms 34-37—71
José María Olazábal 34-37—71
Kent Jones 35-37—72
David Frost 35-37—72
Larry Mize 35-37—72
Tommy Tolles 36-36—72
Chris DiMarco 35-37—72
Duffy Waldorf 35-37—72
Scott Dunlap 37-35—72
Tim Petrovic 36-36—72
Wes Short, Jr. 37-35—72
Rocco Mediate 37-35—72
Kevin Sutherland 35-37—72
Gene Sauers 35-37—72
Retief Goosen 37-35—72
Jarmo Sandelin 38-34—72
Robin Byrd 36-36—72
Fred Funk 38-35—73
Ken Duke 35-38—73
Bob Estes 34-39—73
Billy Mayfair 37-36—73
Colin Montgomerie 34-39—73
Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73
Doug Barron 39-34—73
Ernie Els 37-36—73
Michael Allen 35-39—74
Tom Byrum 34-40—74
Brandt Jobe 37-37—74
Stephen Ames 37-37—74
Corey Pavin 35-39—74
Kirk Triplett 36-38—74
Jerry Kelly 35-39—74
Jim Schuman 36-38—74
John Smoltz 37-37—74
David McKenzie 37-38—75
Joe Durant 35-40—75
Marco Dawson 35-40—75
Scott McCarron 35-40—75
Jeff Sluman 37-38—75
John Cook 38-38—76
Tom Kite 36-40—76
Mark Calcavecchia 39-37—76
Kenny Perry 37-39—76
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-40—76
Hugh Royer III 38-38—76
Steve Flesch 37-40—77
Geoffrey Sisk 38-39—77
Billy Andrade 39-39—78
Hale Irwin 38-40—78
Loren Roberts 40-39—79

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act